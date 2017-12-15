15 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Foot and Mouth Outbreak Hits Mvuma

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Locadia Mavhudzi

A foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has hit Mvuma District in the Midlands Province and might spread if urgent action is not taken. An official with the Midlands Veterinary Services, Dr Munyaradzi Chigiji, confirmed the development yesterday.

"The outbreak is as a result of trans-boundary movements. We have recorded cases of foot and mouth at various dip tanks in Mvuma communal areas that border with Masvingo Province. Our officials are still on the ground managing the situation and compiling statistics," he said.

Dr Chigiji said they were also working with police to monitor the movement of meat from Mvuma. He said meat from contaminated beasts was dangerous if consumed by humans. Dr Chigiji also said the veterinary department and health inspectors had launched an educational campaign for communities to stop consuming contaminated meat but to bury it.

He urged farmers to observe livestock movement restrictions, to minimise the spread of the disease from the red zone areas to other parts of the country. Dr Chigiji said the veterinary department banned movement of cattle from Mvuma communal areas as a way of controlling the spread of the disease.

"We have banned cattle movements in Mvuma communal areas. Commercial areas however are exempted from the ban because no cases were detected in commercial farms," he said.

Dr Chigiji said he was hopeful Government would release funds under next year's Command Livestock programme to fund the demarcation of foot and mouth zones. Foot and mouth disease is very contagious and spreads rapidly among animals, making it difficult to control.

Zimbabwe

Former Finance Minister Chombo Faces More Corruption Charges

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo allegedly allocated residential stands to illegal settlers at Whitecliff Farm in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.