Zimbabwe: Bereaved Urinates in Mourner's Mouth

In a bizarre case, a woman from Mvuma in the Midlands Province has appeared in court for urinating in the mouth of a mourner who collapsed at the funeral wake of her son. Martha Mudzori (53), who had lost her son, urinated in the mouth of Mr Kenneth Takawira Zwihoko, soon after he collapsed, but later died. She claimed by urinating in Zwihoko's mouth she was trying to resuscitate him.

Mudzori was yesterday arraigned before Mvuma magistrate, Mr Tayengwa Chibanda, facing charges of violating a dead body and she pleaded guilty. She was remanded on her own cognisance to January 5, 2018 to allow her time to mourn her son. The court heard that mourners were gathered at Mudzori's homestead on Tuesday following the death of her son.

While at the graveside, Zwihoko collapsed. Mudzori went to where he was lying and urinated in his mouth. When other mourners questioned her actions, she claimed that she was trying to resuscitate him. Zwihoko failed to regain conscious and died.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Mudzori's arrest.

Mr Michael Kazemba prosecuted.