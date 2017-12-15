The Midlands Province yesterday dispatched 819 delegates and over 10 buses for the Zanu-PF's Extraordinary Congress which kicks off in Harare today. Delegates from the province's eight districts, were addressed by the party's provincial leadership at Kwekwe' Queens Club before they departed.

The meeting marked the province's last provincial gathering for the year 2017. The cheerful delegates would intermittently broke into revolutionary songs and dance. The province endorsed last month's Central Committee resolutions and supported President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the Zanu-PF presidential candidate in harmonised elections next year.

Addressing the delegates before their departure, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Owen Ncube, urged discipline and unity as the party heads for crucial 2018 elections. He said Midlands Province should lead by example as it was the home of President Mnangagwa.

"We want Midlands to be disciplined and remain united. Let us go there and send a clear message and endorse our President and the resolutions by the Central Committee as we have agreed here. We must show discipline and remain loyal to the party," he said.

Cde Ncube said everyone should embrace the new dispensation ushered in by ascendance of President Mnangagwa to the Presidency. He said people should seize the opportunity and move forward without holding grudges.

"We thank our Defence Forces led by General Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga for ushering a new era in Zimbabwe which led to the inauguration of our new President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa. Let us all seize this opportunity and take heed of our President's inaugural speech and hit the ground running as we seek to better our lives," he said.

Cde Ncube said people should shun corruption.

"Our President has emphasised the need to rebuild our economy and the first step is to nip corruption in the bud. As the revolutionary party, we need to win resoundingly next year and this can only be achieved if we forgive and embrace each other. We must start working as a unit for our country and party," he said.

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu-PF provincial vice chairperson, Cde Goodwill Shiri said: "Yes, we have agreed as a province. The endorsements have been done and we are going to the congress to join other provinces as we endorse our President as the party candidate come 2018.

"It does not end there. We have a huge task ahead of us, so we must register to vote. This is the only way that can assure us a resounding victory when we register as voters for next year's elections."