Tanzania: Probe Soldiers' Slaying Incisively, State Stresses

THE Tanzanian government has asked the United Nations (UN) to launch an intensive, accurate and transparent investigation into the circumstances that occasioned the deadly attack which claimed the lives of 14 Tanzanian soldiers in Eastern Congo last week.

"It is our hope that the UN will expedite that investigation in order to establish the truth," said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, during an occasion to pay last respects to the fallen heroes at the headquarters of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in Dar es Salaam. Mr Majaliwa, who represented the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President John Magufuli, said the deaths were a major blow not only to Tanzania but to Africa and the world at large.

However, the PM stressed, Tanzania had since independence been fighting for the oppressed and that it would not relent even as it had lost some of its soldiers during the battle. "We have soldiers in Darfur, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo... and because it is our policy to intervene where there were any acts of human rights violations, we will never agree to lose this battle," he stressed when paying tribute to the fallen heroes.

There were sorrowful scenes at TPDF headquarters in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, when the coffins bearing the soldiers' bodies arrived for the solemn ceremony. Some relatives were inconsolable upon seeing the caskets for the first time. Tears flowed freely amongst them as well as colleagues as the coffins draped in the national flag were carried out of UN military vehicles.

Dressed in a dark suit, The PM was the first to bid farewell to the fallen heroes. He was followed by the immediate former President Jakaya Kikwete and his wife Salma. Mr Majaliwa led senior government officials and top army officers in bidding farewell to the 14 slain soldiers.

Besides Mr Kikwete, other high-profile personalities at the event included former AU Secretary General and Tanzania Prime Minister, Salim Ahmed Salim, Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, TPDF Chief of Staff Major General James Mwakibolwa, and Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa.