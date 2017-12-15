15 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Probe Soldiers' Slaying Incisively, State Stresses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Katare Mbashiru

THE Tanzanian government has asked the United Nations (UN) to launch an intensive, accurate and transparent investigation into the circumstances that occasioned the deadly attack which claimed the lives of 14 Tanzanian soldiers in Eastern Congo last week.

"It is our hope that the UN will expedite that investigation in order to establish the truth," said Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, during an occasion to pay last respects to the fallen heroes at the headquarters of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in Dar es Salaam. Mr Majaliwa, who represented the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President John Magufuli, said the deaths were a major blow not only to Tanzania but to Africa and the world at large.

However, the PM stressed, Tanzania had since independence been fighting for the oppressed and that it would not relent even as it had lost some of its soldiers during the battle. "We have soldiers in Darfur, Lebanon, and the Democratic Republic of Congo... and because it is our policy to intervene where there were any acts of human rights violations, we will never agree to lose this battle," he stressed when paying tribute to the fallen heroes.

There were sorrowful scenes at TPDF headquarters in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, when the coffins bearing the soldiers' bodies arrived for the solemn ceremony. Some relatives were inconsolable upon seeing the caskets for the first time. Tears flowed freely amongst them as well as colleagues as the coffins draped in the national flag were carried out of UN military vehicles.

Dressed in a dark suit, The PM was the first to bid farewell to the fallen heroes. He was followed by the immediate former President Jakaya Kikwete and his wife Salma. Mr Majaliwa led senior government officials and top army officers in bidding farewell to the 14 slain soldiers.

Besides Mr Kikwete, other high-profile personalities at the event included former AU Secretary General and Tanzania Prime Minister, Salim Ahmed Salim, Minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo, TPDF Chief of Staff Major General James Mwakibolwa, and Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa.

Tanzania

U.S.$270 Billion - Education Sector Boost

THE government has disbursed nearly 600bn/- over the past two years to facilitate free education and settle teachers'… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.