Kenya: Devolution Ministry, Senate Pledge to Work in Harmony

The Devolution ministry and the Senate have pledged to work harmoniously with the Council of Governors for the sake of development.

This will be a departure from the strained relationship that existed in the past.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka also vowed to push for an increase in the allocation of funds to counties. He said the poor working relationship hindered growth and the provision of better services to Kenyans.

"We must avoid antagonistic and overbearing behaviour. Devolution is a journey and we must work together. We are joined at the hip," Mr Lusaka told governors and their deputies in Diani, Kwale County, during their induction retreat.

He promised that the Senate will not make laws that kill devolution but protect it.

However, the former Bungoma governor asked the county bosses to heed advice from other devolution players.

OBJECTIVITY

"The Senate is committed to objectivity. We will try to carry out our mandate without appearing to fix people. We will exercise our powers well. I will strive to narrow the gap between the Senate and the CoG," said Mr Lusaka.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said the national government will support counties to deliver on their mandates.

He said devolution was working, adding that the devolved units should ensure they deliver services to residents to create wealth and jobs.

"We should reflect on how the country could make one million jobs for the youth annually," he said.

European Union representative Stefano Dejak said devolution could fill the gap in systems where a winner in a presidential poll takes all.

"Devolution brings services closer to the people," he said, adding that the EU will support all the 47 counties financially.

Reported by Lucas Barasa, Mohamed Ahmed and Fadhili Fredrick