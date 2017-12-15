15 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dad Axes Son to Death

By Martha Leboho Masvingo

Police here have arrested a man who allegedly struck his son with an axe, while accusing him of being disrespectful. According to police provincial spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula, Lucas Sithole (50) of Clipsham Farm under Chief Charumbira, handed himself to the police after striking his son twice with the axe on the head. Insp Mazula urged families to resolve their differences amicably.

"We encourage people to seek intermediates if they have any differences while avoiding to deal with issues under the influence of alcohol," she said.

In the case, Sithole, who was drunk, had a misunderstanding with his son, Johannes (23), accusing him of being disrespectful. He reportedly went outside the house before arming himself with an axe, which he used to strike Johannes on the head.

Sithole tried to hit Johannes again while he was unconscious, but was stopped by his wife, before he ran away from the homestead. He handed himself to the police at Chesvingo and was arrested for attempted murder.

Johannes was taken to Masvingo General Hospital, before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare because of his serious condition.

