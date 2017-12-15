14 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Casablanca, 2.325 Kg of Coke Removed From Stomach of Congolese, Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — A quantity of 2.325 kg of cocaine was removed from the stomach of a Congolese national, Thursday at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital of Casablanca, said the National Police (DGSN).

The trafficker, aged 46, suspected of drug trafficking by policemen at the Casablanca Mohammed V Airport, was arrested on Dec. 10 at his arrival aboard a flight from Sao Paulo, said the police in a statement.

He was placed under medical surveillance at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital to remove the coke pills from his stomach. The surgery helped seize an important quantity of coke filling 174 pills, it said.

The suspect was remanded in custody to complete the investigation led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor.

Morocco

WB Loans U.S.$202M to Support Casablanca's Urban Development Goals

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved Wednesday a 202 million-dollar loan to support the urban… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.