Morocco: Casablanca, 2.325 Kg of Coke Removed From Stomach of Congolese, Police

Rabat — A quantity of 2.325 kg of cocaine was removed from the stomach of a Congolese national, Thursday at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital of Casablanca, said the National Police (DGSN).

The trafficker, aged 46, suspected of drug trafficking by policemen at the Casablanca Mohammed V Airport, was arrested on Dec. 10 at his arrival aboard a flight from Sao Paulo, said the police in a statement.

He was placed under medical surveillance at the Ibn Rochd University Hospital to remove the coke pills from his stomach. The surgery helped seize an important quantity of coke filling 174 pills, it said.

The suspect was remanded in custody to complete the investigation led under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor.