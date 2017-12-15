South Africa: Sassa Payday Reverts to Normal in January

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says beneficiaries who use banks, ATM's and merchant outlets can expect their pay from 1 January 2018 despite the day falling on a public holiday.

"Social grants are usually paid from the first of every month except in December. As from January 2018, SASSA will pay beneficiaries who use banks, ATM's and merchant outlets from the 01 January despite the day falling on a public holiday. As usual, this applies to any other public holiday falling on the first day of the month," said SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

According to the social security agency, payment at SASSA paypoints will start on 04 January across the country except the Western Cape which will open its paypoints from the 03 January 2018.

"Specific and individualized payment dates are printed on payment slips for beneficiaries using SASSA paypoints to ensure that SASSA pays the right grant to the right person at the right time and place," said SASSA.

Beneficiaries also welcomed the early December payment which started on 28 November 2017.

"The rationale behind the early payment was to protect beneficiaries from the December shopping traffic and its attendant risks especially for the elderly. The move however is misinterpreted as a December double payment by a few and others think another early payment for January is on the cards- which is not true," said the agency.

Social grant beneficiaries have also been reminded that upon approval of their grants they have the right to choose a payment method. They can either choose a direct payment into a bank account of their choice or a manual cash payment at a paypoint.

Beneficiaries who choose a direct payment into their bank account can conveniently access their money anywhere in the country.

"Those who wish to switch to banks can arrange that at their nearest SASSA office. SASSA however does not cover bank charges that may arise in the case of direct payments into private bank accounts of beneficiaries," said SASSA's Letsatsi.