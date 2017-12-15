Kenya: 'Broke' Nakuru MCAs Agree to Go on Recess

Nakuru MCAs who refused to go on recess, saying they are 'broke' have made a big U-turn and have agreed to go on recess.

The MCAs developed cold feet on Wednesday and refused to support a substantive motion to postpone the recess, as they had indicated when they refused to go on recess on December 7.

DRY SPELL

When the motion of adjournment was moved by Majority Leader Stanley Karanja, the MCAs did not make any contribution.

The dates for the break were set by the House on October 12.

The leaders were unhappy with the rules governing the disbursement of Sh2 million car loan and Sh3 million mortgage and wanted to amend them before the long December holiday break.

Subsequently, the visibly unhappy MCAs will go on recess until February 13, 2018.

RETREAT

But the MCAs have a reason to smile during this time, which was described by some of them as a "dry spell", as the County Assembly Public Service Board has organised a two-day team building retreat for them from December 21-22.

Speaker Joel Maina Kairo, in a short communication to a near full House, did not indicate why the retreat was being organised at this time and neither did he state the location for the retreat.

"Further details of the retreat will be released in due course," said Mr Kairo.

ASSISTANTS

Before the assembly adjourned there were good news for the nominated ward representatives as the County Assembly Public Service Board has approved the employment of personal assistants for all the 23 nominated MCAs.

This now brings the total number of personal assistants in the assembly to 78 as the assembly has 55 elected MCAs who are entitled to the same privilege.

"It is important to appreciate the roles the nominated MCAs play in the assembly and like all of us they have rights and privileges," said Mr Kairo.

He announced that the personal assistants will start working for nominated MCAs in January 2018.

EMERGENCIES

Mr Kairo announced that committee sittings during the long recess will only sit for urgent matters.

He said most of the assembly staff would be on long December holiday and forcing them to forfeit their leave would be costly.

"This would amount to going against labour laws governing the employment of the assembly staff," said Mr Kairo.

Meanwhile, the County Assembly Forum governing council has nominated Gilgil MCA Jane Wangui Ngugi and Free Area MCA Humphrey Mwaniki to the forum.