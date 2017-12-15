South Africa: Sanparks to Showcase 'Big 5' in Northern Region Parks

The South African National Parks' Northern Region will be showcasing the rich culture, fauna and flora and beautiful landscapes this festive season in two of its national parks, located in the Limpopo Province.

Mountainous landscapes coupled with game drives at Marakele National Park and being able to view three countries and two rivers collide at Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site, are some of the experiences that will make your festive season one to remember.

Mapungubwe, a renowned world heritage site, is located about 70km west of Musina and is the ideal location for people interested in wildlife and birds, or those in search of serenity and the extraordinary history of the heritage site.

Mapungubwe Hill, where the first African kingdom in southern Africa existed, is found in this park.

Activities in this Park include game drives, a visit to the Mapungubwe Hill and a world class Interpretive Centre where the golden rhino is housed, and making a turn at the Confluence is always the cherry on the top for this Park.

Still in the Province of Limpopo, less than three hours' drive from Pretoria and only 12km west of Thabazimbi lies Marakele National Park.

This park as its Tswana name suggests has become a 'place of sanctuary' for an impressive variety of wildlife due to its location in the transitional zone between the dry western and moister eastern regions of South Africa.

You have the opportunity to spot Africa's Big 5, the cheetah which is more visible lately, along with many other species in Marakele National Park.

Game drives and bush walks are some of the activities you can do and accommodation can be booked at Bontle and Tlopi both ideal for camping fanatics.

For booking please call Central Reservations at +27 12 428 9111 e-mail reservations@sanparks.org. Marakele 27 14-777 6929 and Mapungubwe 27 15- 534 7925.