THE government has disbursed nearly 600bn/- over the past two years to facilitate free education and settle teachers' outstanding arrears.

President John Magufuli said yesterday in Dodoma while officiating the Tanzania Teachers' Union (TTU) General Meeting that the free education programme had recorded successes by increasing student enrollment in primary and secondary schools.

The President said enrolment in primary schools had increased from 1 million Standard One pupils who were registered in 2015 to 1,985,000 enrolled last year while Form One enrollment increased by 30 per cent. "This is an indication that many students were not going to school," he said.

The Head of State explained that the government was disbursing 18.777bn/- per month when the programme started in December 2015 but the amount increased to 23.868bn/- since July last year.

The government decided to increase the amount in order to pay responsibility allowances to heads of schools and ward education coordinators. He noted, however, that apart from disbursing the funds, the government also funded the construction and rehabilitation of school infrastructures and distribution of laboratory equipments to ensure that the programme was implemented effectively.

The President also noted that the government had taken measures to improve higher education by increasing the loan budget from 373bn/- in 2015 to 483 bn/- in 2017 that saw the number of beneficiaries increasing from 98,300 to 124,000. He added that out of the loans beneficiaries, 22,864 were teacher-students who would benefit from 79.63bn/- set aside for this year, warning that beneficiaries should be ready to work at any assigned station upon completion of studies.

Responding to teachers' grievances, the President assured the professionals that his government was keen to ensure that all their genuine claims were settled. " The government has so far dished out 56.92bn/- for settling teachers' claims, of which 14.23bn/- covered salary arrears while 42.69bn/- was paid for non salary claims; we will continue to clear the debts depending on the verification process," the President said.

The President assured teachers that the government was ready to pay the 25bn/- outstanding teachers' arrears if the claims were proved to be genuine. "I am aware that the verification of arrears is underway and I assure you that all those who have presented genuine claims will be paid," the President stressed. He cautioned teachers who did not abide by procedures when applying for their claims to reapply in order to avoid pitfalls.

The President further directed the TTU leadership to go through the teachers' claims and sign the documents if they were satisfied that they were genuine so that the government could release the funds. "We have no problem in settling these arrears but they should be genuine ... I can even pay the money in a month's time," the President pledged.

The Head of State further said that the government would continue to address teachers' grievances, basing on the availability of funds because it also shouldered the responsibility of serving other sectors. The TTU Secretary General, Mr Simon Keha, commended the fifth phase government for its efforts to improve the education sector.

"We trust our government and we believe that it will work on our long-time challenges, including payment of outstanding arrears and other teachers' needs," Mr Keha said. He said TTU held various meetings with the government on payment of various arrears and promised to settle the claims. The TTU general meeting drew 1,200 participants from all regions.