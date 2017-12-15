15 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Drowns With Friend in Nakuru While Celebrating Graduation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Mburu

Celebrations by a Nakuru family whose son graduated from college last weekend were cut short when he and a friend drowned at a hotel.

Relatives said Mr Simon Mbugua, 27, had gone to celebrate with seven of his friends at the nearby Pilgrims Getawa Hotel, Ngata, on Wednesday when he and Mr Moses Wangai drowned in the swimming pool.

Mr Mbugua had graduated with a diploma from the Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies, located in Nakuru Town, on Saturday.

"We were eight inside the pool and we were swimming while taking selfies," said Josiah Muriuki.

"Three of us, among them the deceased, moved to the deep end and left the rest of us at the shallow end.

"Then we heard screams from two of the three and rushed there. We saved one and two drowned."

NO LIFEGUARDS

Mr Muriuki said the pool neither had lifeguards nor rescue equipment and they retrieved the bodies using brooms after several attempts.

"I do casual jobs for a living," said Mr Mbugua's father James Mbugua Kanyutu, a watchman at a school in Nyahururu town.

"I have struggled a lot to see him graduate and now, even before the family can enjoy the fruits, he has gone."

Mr Charles Warue, Mr Mbugua's uncle, said: "We demand justice for our sons. How can such a big hotel lack lifeguards?"

The hotel's owner, Rev Lawrence Bomett, said his lawyer would call back and explain about the incident but he did not.

Subsequent calls to the former National Commission and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioner went unanswered.

Kenya

Infighting Among Kiambu Leaders Will Only Derail Projects, Says Wamatangi

Kiambu County leaders have been warned against persistent squabbles and told to focus on development. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.