15 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mbalula to Outline Processes for New Hawks Head's Appointment

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is on Friday expected to outline the processes involved in the appointment of a new head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

A briefing is scheduled to take place at the Johannesburg Central police station.

The position was left vacant after Major-General Berning Ntlemeza was forced out in April following a ruling by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that his appointment was irregular and unlawful.

He has since retired.

Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata was appointed the acting Hawks head.

