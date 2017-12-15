15 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Infighting Among Kiambu Leaders Will Only Derail Projects, Says Wamatangi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eric Wainaina

Kiambu County leaders have been warned against persistent squabbles and told to focus on development.

Senator Kimani Wamatangi warned that infighting will not only deal a blow to development but also plunge the region into shame.

Mr Wamatangi said only unity among elected leaders and other stakeholders will ensure that the county achieves its development goals.

"The next four years should be a time of focusing on development, and so the unity of all leaders is key," said Mr Wamatangi Thursday, adding that, as the region's senator, he will see to it that county leaders work in harmony.

The senator's remarks came barely a month after differences between Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro played out in public during a church service attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Waititu accused Mr Nyoro of scolding him.

The deputy governor expressed shock that his boss had decided to wash their dirty linen in public, saying the differences should have been dealt with internally.

Kenya

Omar Suffers Another Blow as Court Rejects Affidavits

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has been stopped from relying on affidavits of witnesses who did not testify in his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.