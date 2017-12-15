Kenya: Infighting Among Kiambu Leaders Will Only Derail Projects, Says Wamatangi

Kiambu County leaders have been warned against persistent squabbles and told to focus on development.

Senator Kimani Wamatangi warned that infighting will not only deal a blow to development but also plunge the region into shame.

Mr Wamatangi said only unity among elected leaders and other stakeholders will ensure that the county achieves its development goals.

"The next four years should be a time of focusing on development, and so the unity of all leaders is key," said Mr Wamatangi Thursday, adding that, as the region's senator, he will see to it that county leaders work in harmony.

The senator's remarks came barely a month after differences between Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro played out in public during a church service attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Waititu accused Mr Nyoro of scolding him.

The deputy governor expressed shock that his boss had decided to wash their dirty linen in public, saying the differences should have been dealt with internally.