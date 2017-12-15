15 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - Lindiwe Sisulu and David Mabuza to Face Off for No 2 Position

Better late than never, ANC presidential candidates have been confirming their running mates with only a day to go before the ANC's 54th national conference in Johannesburg. Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has at last agreed to be second to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Fellow presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's campaigners claim ANC Mpumalanga chairperson David Mabuza has told branch delegates he will be her number two, but it's not entirely clear that he actually did. One thing is certain, however - by Sunday it should all be over. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Over the last few months, there's been much criticism aimed at Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his slate. He got plenty of flack, first for announcing a slate at all (it's un-ANC and unnecessary, and might alienate future campaigners), second for the frequent chopping and changing, and third for the gender issue - he had to have a woman in the presidency to counter his opponent ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's gender ticket.

The slate he announced a few weeks ago had science and technology minister Naledi Pandor in second position. Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu was always a favourite to run as his deputy, but she played...

