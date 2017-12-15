Tanzania: Fresh Blow for Opposition As Another MP Quits

ANOTHER Member of Parliament (MP) from the opposition, Dr Godwin Mollel (Siha- Chadema), has resigned from his positions as legislator and member of the party in support of President John Magufuli's exemplary leadership.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, when reached for confirmation yesterday, said his office was yet to receive a resignation letter from the MP. Early this month, Kinondoni MP on a Civic United Front (CUF) ticket, Mr Maulid Mtulia, resigned from his positions as MP and member of the party and later joined the ruling party - Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

So far, Dr Mollel becomes the third legislator to quit following the resignation of Mr Mtulia and Singida North MP on CCM ticket, Mr Lazaro Nyalandu, who resigned from his posts from the ruling party and Parliament late October and joined Chadema. The Siha legislator was elected into the position during the last general election in 2015 after he defeated the former MP for the constituency, Mr Aggrey Mwanri, who was later appointed as Regional Commissioner (RC) for Tabora by President John Magufuli.

Dr Mollel made the announcement in a statement and a video clip which went viral in the social media yesterday, stating that; "I have decided in sound mind without pressure from anyone to quit as member of Chadema and MP for Siha Constituency." Adding; "The ruling party under the leadership of President Magufuli has made notable efforts in protecting national resources and hence I cannot go against my conscience.

I thus announce to resign from my positions to join CCM in the cause." The MP stated that when he was vying for the position, he had pledged to fight and protect resources of the land, the same thing which was being championed by the current leadership of President Magufuli. "During my time as a parliamentarian, I worked with my constituents to undertake development projects such as construction of roads, bridges and hospitals. My decision to join CCM aims to accomplish the same through the ruling party," he stated in the statement.

The Deputy Secretary General of Chadema (Mainland), Mr John Mnyika, said the party had not received any official letter from the MP. "What I can tell you is that I have been seeing the statement on social media just like everyone else, but the party has not been notified officially," Mr Mnyika, who is also the MP for Kibamba in Dar es Salaam, told this paper.

The CCM Secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr. Humphrey Polepole, confirmed that the party's leadership in Siha district had initiated the process to admit Dr. Mollel into the ruling party. "As a matter of fact, Dr Mollel is re-joining CCM since he was our member in the past. I congratulate him for the decision," Mr Polepole said. The Curriculum Vitae (CV) of Dr Mollel on the National Assembly's website shows that he was the District Chairman of CCM youth wing (UVCCM) between the year 2008 and 2012.