South Africa: Van Reenen's Pass Closed Following Multiple Accidents

The N3 at Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal has been closed following two multi-vehicle crashes and a four-kilometre-long diesel spill on Friday morning.

Heavy traffic delays are to be expected on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass between Harrismith and Ladysmith following the separate accidents.

KZN EMS spokesperson, Robert McKenzie said there was a crash involving seven vehicles at the Caltex at Van Reneen which resulted in two deaths and several injuries.

In a separate incident, just two kilometers away, two trucks collided resulting in one death.

"The entire road had to be closed for recovery. [The] N3 [is] closed indefinitely at this stage," said McKenzie.

There has also been a diesel spillage on the N3 from a tanker that was leaking.

"At the top of Van Reenen's Pass, in a southbound direction, a four-kilometre diesel spill is compounding the traffic problems currently being experienced.

"Mop up operations are underway - all resources have been deployed, and good progress is being made, but it is expected to take a few hours before the entire route can be cleared and re-opened to traffic," said McKenzie.

