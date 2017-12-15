South Africa: #ANCDecides2017 - the Great Chakalaka Conundrum

analysis

In which J. BROOKS SPECTOR attempts to read the future while driving a DeLorean to divine the ANC's and the country's possible future. And once again, it is all in the unwashed hands of some food handlers...

Five years ago, Daily Maverick was able to make use of an experimental temporal travel gate to gain a brief glimpse of what was about to occur at Mangaung. Mayonnaise was the key variable. It turns out, of course, that in so doing, we seem to have bumped into a wicked combination of Heisenberg's "uncertainty principle" about knowing what and where something is, and the old, seemingly unsolvable paradox of time travel. That is the one where the intrepid time traveller goes backwards a hundred years and kills his grandfather, or, returning to the past a little closer to the present, ensures his parents never meet, let alone have the traveller as a child, thereby rendering the trip an impossibility in the first place.

The effects of the reverse are also unknowable, even if one merely observes the future. After all, knowing about future events would inevitably greatly change how one carried out one's life, once you returned to your original position on...