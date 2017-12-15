South Africa: State Capture - Helen Suzman Foundation and Magda Wierzycka Sue President Zuma and 74 Others

analysis

The mound of court documents on President Jacob Zuma and his legal adviser's bedside table grew by one more on Thursday when the Helen Suzman Foundation and CEO of Sygnia, Magda Wierzycka, filed a 151-page application with thousands of attachments in the North Gauteng High Court suing No 1 and 74 others implicated in the capture of the state for billions of rand. By MARIANNE THAMM.

HSF director, Francis Antonie, deposed an affidavit at the North Gauteng High court on Thursday on behalf of the Helen Suzman Foundation and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka and said that the action was necessary due to "the lack of action by those state authorities who are mandated to combat criminal activities".

"As a consequence of these authorities' inability and/or unwillingness to take any form of action, civil society is compelled to bring applications such as the present one to the courts," he said.

In doing so, South African civil society was attempting to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and that what appeared to be "extensive criminal conspiracies are not allowed to continue untrammelled. The facts set forth in the affidavit are an affront to democracy and imperil the future of our...