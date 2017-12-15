The new government seeks an honest, respectful and forthright dialogue that will let go of the past, explore and pursue mutually beneficial economic opportunities, Foreign Minister, General Sibusiso Moyo, told diplomats in Harare.

Minister Moyo was addressing members of the Diplomatic community accredited to Zimbabwe in Harare Thursday.

He also warned that Zimbabwe will deal decisively with any threats to peace and tranquillity to ensure security, progress and prosperity of its people.

"Concomitant with our national interests are values and ethos which will continue to guide and drive our state craft; amongst them are the sovereign equality of nations, mutual respect and tolerance, non- interference in each other's domestic affairs, respect for peace, inclusivity and multilaterals in the conduct of global affairs," he said.

Moyo urged the diplomats to forget the past and seek new honest relations based on the diverse realities for mutual benefit.

"Diplomacy is not a journey for loners; we all need each other," said Moyo.

"Let's keep a robust and focused dialogue at all times and under all conditions. I will keep an open door policy in all engagements, please feel free to call me and my colleagues in the Ministry before dispatching your reports to your capitals."

He added, "Diplomacy should not be based on speculations, innuendos or hearsay, let's work together to build and not destroy friendship and relations, we are more than ready and willing to embark on this new path with all of you."

Moyo said for any burning bilateral issues specific to their countries and national interest, he is available for urgent meetings.

"Likewise I am envisaging a diplomatic in-loco tour of all our geo-political regions, I therefore request you to begin making the requisite preparations with your capitals in liaison with my officials."

He also told the diplomats that the government is determined to make Zimbabwe an attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment adding he was aiming at "re-engagement with nations that we have differed with in the past, nurturing and consolidation of old friendship and exploring a new investment frontiers and partnership".