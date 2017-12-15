14 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Wants Thorough Investigation Into Killing of Tanzanian Peacekeepers in DRC

By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The government has directed the United Nations (UN) to conduct thorough investigation into the killing of 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in north eastern of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Addressing mourners at a ceremony to bid farewell to the fallen heroes at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) headquarters in Upanga, Dar es Salaam, on Thursday, December 14, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said "we expect that the UN will investigate the matter as soon as possible. I would like also to take this opportunity, on behalf of the government of Tanzania, to thank the DRC government and the UN for their contribution after the attack."

He added: "I am sending my condolences to the bereaved families and all people, who have lost their beloved ones."

According to a statement issued by UN secretary-general António Guterres on Friday, December 8, other 44 UN peacekeepers were wounded in the attack, four of them being in a critical state.

At least nine out of the 14 UN peacekeepers, who have been killed in the attack, are from the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, according to information availed by the Tanzanian minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"I encourage our security and defence officials not to give up. Rather, they should continue discharging their duties more bravely. Let's all together join the families of those, who have lost their lives. I pray to God so that he may give them strength during this difficult time," he noted.

During the event, attended by a number of top government officials, including retired President Jakaya Kikwete, mourners had an opportunity to pay their last respects to the fallen heroes.

Their bodies were on Thursday, December 14, transferred to different parts of the country for burial arrangements.

