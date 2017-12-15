Tanzania: Address Dollarisation of Economy, JPM Tells Bot

Dodoma — President John Magufuli on Wednesday directed the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) to tame the dollarisation of the economy and work with commercial banks to bring down interest rates.

Speaking during the official opening of CRDB Bank's main branch in Dodoma, President Magufuli also revealed how some unscrupulous individuals were taking advantage of existing regulatory loopholes to sneak into the country huge sums of foreign currency.

That, he added, was eroding public trust in the Tanzanian shilling and hampering the government's efforts to fight money laundering.

"I have been informed that at least $1 billion (about Sh2.25 trillion) has been impounded at the airport as it was being sneaked into the country," he said. However, State House later clarified that the sum involved was $1 million (Sh2.25 billion).

President Magufuli also said it took American intelligence to establish that FBME Bank, which had its headquarters in Dar es Salaam, was involved in money laundering.

In May, this year, BoT revoked FBME Bank's licence and placed it under liquidation after it was accused by the US government of large-scale money laundering.

"BoT should have done its homework before granting FBME a licence. It is better to have just five serious commercial banks instead of 58, the majority of which are unable to issue loans and instead depend on treasury bills and bonds," President Magufuli said.

He added that the banking industry should play a facilitative role in the implementation of the government's Sh107 trillion industrialisation plan as envisioned in the second Five Year Development Plan.

"That is why I have every reason to congratulate CRDB Bank. I'm told that the bank has so far issued loans amounting to Sh3.5 trillion. This is encouraging and is the best way to help the government in its industrialisation plans."

Dr Magufuli directed BoT to engage commercial banks and work out a plan to bring down interest rates.

He also voiced his concern about the steep fall in loans issued to productive sectors of the economy, saying banks should increase lending as the government strived to improved liquidity.

The President also advised commercial banks and telecommunications firms to ensure that they enrolled with the government's new electronic revenue collection system (ERCS). The system, launched in June, monitors VAT and excise duty collection.

The Head of State also urged banks to do more to protect their customers against cyber-attacks.