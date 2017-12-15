14 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Gnaip Second Farmer Programmes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa B. Bah

The National Coordinating Organization for Farmer Association the Gambia NACOFAG over the weekend organized a day long consultation forum on The Gambia National Agriculture Investment Plan (GNAIP) Second Generation Farmer Consultations for the network of farmer based and civil society organizations at its office in Brikama.

The objective amongst others was to advance the role of farmer and civil society organizations on the formulation, implementations of the GNAIP processes for farmer organizations and CSOs linking the attainment and recommendations presented during the implementations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the coordinator NACOFAG Alieu welcomed and updates the participants on the process under review for proper implementation by all the relevant stakeholders. The forum, he said, will look into the processes and implementation of the coming five-year GNAIP programmes and projects. The GNAIP programme, he said, is set on a five-year plan so as to help meet the target desire of farmer organizations in general and farmers in particular. He called on the participants to stay focus so as to come up with a five-year programme plan that will inclusively look into the effective and efficient participation of all stakeholders. The first, he said, is to address concerns in the formulation of GNAIP second generation and to further explore from the records of the first generations. After the formulation of the document, Sowe said it will be enacted either by parliament or the concern authorities.

Aja Matty on behalf of the National Farmers Platform welcomes the participants, urging them to be critical to the issues raised and to come up with a final programme that will suit all farmer organizations. The five-year GNAIP programme, she said, requires time and sacrifices for its sustainability.

Dawda Manneh an advocate said the forum is timely as women and youth issues are being captured in the proposed five-year programme. The forum, he said, will help to develop our national development agricultural targets. He called for the full collaboration of all the relevant stakeholders for successful ad mutual benefits. He challenged the participants to add their value as that is the only way they can meet their desired objectives.

Gambia

Communities to Protect Forest Cover, Destroyers to Pay High Price

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources Hon. Lamin Dibba has reiterated that it is the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.