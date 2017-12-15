Kenya: KCB's Olago in Tight Race for Coach of the Year Award

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) rugby coach Curtis Olago faces stiff competition from other top coaches in race to emerge Coach of the Year in 2017 Safaricom Sports Personality of the year Awards (Soya).

The 36-year-old guided KCB to three major titles this season. He led the bankers to their fifth Kenya Cup victory, beating champions Kabras Sugar 36-8 in the final on April 22.

Kenya Commercial Bank later claimed a sixth Enterprise Cup title when they rallied from 10-0 to silence Kabras Sugar 27-23 on May 27, this year. KCB went on to win a fifth Impala Floodlit title, beating Impala Saracens 18-17 in the final on November 18 at Impala Sports Club.

Olago faces tough competition from Kenya Under-19 cricket team coach Jimmy Kamande, the man behind team's qualification to the 2018 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup.

Kamande led Kenyan juniors to victories against Ghana, Botswana and a crucial seven-wicket win over Uganda that saw the team qualify for the global championship on a superior net run rate.

He realised Kenya's dream to return to the age-group World Cup became a reality after 16 years of waiting. Also in contention for the award is Vihiga United coach Edward Manoah. He steered the National Super League (NSL) side to the Kenyan Premier League on the team's second attempt. The team won the nail-biting NSL competition on the final day, amassing 80points from 36 matches and the feat guaranteed them a promotion to the KPL for their first time in history.

Despite financial difficulties that saw them surrender their run away lead after the County government stopped their support for the team, Manoah steadied the ship and ensured they made a dramatic comeback. Telkom coach Jos Openda has also been nominated for the award. Openda has ensured that Telkom hockey team maintains its top spot locally and internationally.

WAMBUA IN THE MIX

He led Telkom to their ninth Africa title and is on the verge of capturing a 20th league trophy. He led the hockey queens to victory at Africa Club Championships held in Nairobi in January.

Kenya Lionesses coach Kevin Wambua is the second rugby coach to have been nominated for the award after KCB's Olago. Wambua guided the Lionesses to book a slot for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.

He also steered Kenya Lionesses to second place in Africa Cup Sevens after losing 17-12 to South Africa apart from leading them to the Main Cup quarter-finals at the 2017-18 IRB Women's Sevens World Series qualifier in Hong Kong after losing 26-7 to Italy, an improvement from last year's qualifier where they lifted the Bowl in Ireland Qualifiers.