Tanzania: Full Military Honours for 14 Slain Soldiers

Full military honours for 14 slain Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) soldiers killed in an encounter with ADF rebels in Kivu, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week was conducted in Dar es Salaam today (Thursday).

Hundreds of grief-stricken people led by Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa and former President, Jakaya Kikwete bade farewell as bodies of soldiers were paraded at Ngome headquarters in Upanga, Dar es Salaam.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Venance Mabeyo also led other military officials to bid their last respects to the soldiers. Families and several other grieved Tanzanians turned out to pay their last respects.

Silence gripped the area with heroic match passing close to the coffins which carried bodies of soldiers, who were working with UN as peacekeepers in the DRC. Premier Majaliwa ordered UN to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the motive behind the attack of Tanzanians peacekeepers in DRC.

CDF Mabeyo said 44 soldiers are still receiving treatments in Kampala (Uganda), Kinshasa and Goma (DRC) and one is still missing.