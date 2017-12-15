Sudan: Nuba Mountains Refugees Killed in South Sudan Camps

Upper Nile — Two Sudanese refugees from the Nuba Mountains have reportedly been killed at the Ida camps in South Sudan's Upper Nile in separate incidents this week. This brings the murder toll to four during the last three months.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that in the latest incidents, a man called Peter Sid was killed by an unknown assailant on Sunday. Another refugee died in a separate incident at camp Famer, which led to mass demonstrations at the Ajwang Tok and Famer camps on Monday and Tuesday.

Witnesses said on Monday the demonstrators moved around the camp carrying the body of the dead man and carried out a protest outside the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) building at the camp before burying the dead. They said Famer refugees also demonstrated in protest against the killing of a refugee by an unknown person on Tuesday.

Forum

A forum for peaceful coexistence between the refugees and the local community was launched at camp Ida on Tuesday under the auspices of Nuba Relief and Reconstruction.

The forum aims at improving the social fabric and encouraging peaceful coexistence between the refugees of the Nuba Mountains, Ida camps, Ajwang Tok, Famer, and the local community.

The forum will last four days.

Ida camps accommodate 54,585 refugees, Ajwang Tok 50,000 refugees and Famer 13,000 refugees.