14 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: One Sudanese Soldier Killed, Four Injured in Yemen Landmine Blast

Yemen — A Sudanese soldier - the cousin of Sudan's Second Vice-President, Hasabo Mohamed Abdelrahman - was killed and four others injured when a landmine exploded under their vehicle in Yemen.

One of the relatives of the deceased told Radio Dabanga that Adam Hassan Musa died and four of his comrades were injured in a landmine explosion at El Mukha in Yemen on Tuesday.

Seven Sudanese soldiers reportedly left the Sudanese army camp for a nearby shopping village. Musa was killed instantly. His body was transferred his family home in Nyala and buried on Wednesday.

Sudanese opposition parties have strongly criticised the government for its involvement in the Yemen war, where Sudanese troops have fought alongside a mainly Gulf coalition since 2015.

Coalition

Sudan has had hundreds of troops in Yemen since 2015 to bolster the mostly Gulf Arab alliance fighting the Iran-allied Houthi movement. The coalition includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Senegal and Sudan.

In April, five Sudanese soldiers were killed when Yemeni forces backed by the coalition took control of a volcanic mountain on a road toward the Khalid bin al-Waleed military base, a key stronghold of the Houthis in southwestern Taiz province.

In June, 17 Sudanese soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded at Midi of Hajjah province, in north-west Yemen.

