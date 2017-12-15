Sudan: Health Ministry - 'Hepatitis B Spreading Rapidly in Khartoum State'

Khartoum State — Hepatitis B is spreading rapidly in Sudan's Khartoum state, according to a statement by state's Ministry of Health. Sufferers, including both Sudanese and foreigners, are unable to work.

The Director of the medical board of the Ministry, Dr Haydar Mohammed, has reported 659 cases of Hepatitis B in the past three years, including 239 cases in 2016.

He called on the families of sufferers to take care of foreign workers at home. They should also undergo a routine check-up for the disease.

Dr Mohammed warned of the rapid spread of the Hepatitis epidemic among the population people and the seriousness of its development into cancer in some cases.

Minister of Health Mamoun Hemeida said that 40 per cent of all those who visit the health centres are complaining of psychological symptoms.

Hepatitis B

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hepatitis B is a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is a major global health problem. It can cause chronic infection and puts people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer.

A vaccine against hepatitis B has been available since 1982. The vaccine is 95% effective in preventing infection and the development of chronic disease and liver cancer due to hepatitis B, the WHO says.