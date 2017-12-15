14 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: North Darfur Displaced Still Reject Return Without Security

El Fasher / Nyala / Chad — On Tuesday in a meeting between a delegation from Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission and the notables of Shadad and Naivasha camps in North Darfur, the displaced people refused the voluntary return programme and set out a package of conditions in order to do so, including the achievement of comprehensive peace, the prosecution of war and genocide criminals, and the provision of security and services.

On Tuesday a delegation from the humanitarian aid commission came from Nyala and held a meeting with sheikhs, camp leaders, youths and women union in which it proposed the return of displaced people from both camps and asked them about their return requirements.

One of the Sheikhs explained that the delegation told them that these demands will not be achieved unless they return to their areas of origin.

Chad

In eastern Chad, Sudanese refugees also declared their categorical refusal to return to their areas of origin without achieving comprehensive peace, prosecuting war and genocide criminals, compensations and provision of security and services.

They pointed out that these requirements are not on the ground and the government is unwilling to provide them.

CAR

The first group of 45 Sudanese refugees returning from the Central African Republic arrived at Nyala airport on Tuesday.

The Office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that 1,500 Sudanese refugees in the Central African Republic had decided to return voluntarily to Dafag village in South Darfur.

The UNHCR representative in Sudan, Nuriko Yoshida, said that the UNHCR would assist the returnees in collaboration with the governments of Sudan and the Central African Republic by providing them with transportation and packages of humanitarian assistance so as to help them rebuild their houses and livelihoods.

