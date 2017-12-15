14 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tanzania: Kateregga Eyes Final as Cranes, Zanzibar Clash

Photo: Chris Omollo/Daily Nation
Harambee Stars winger Ovella Ochieng (left) dribbles past Zanzibar's Yabdul-Aziz Makame during their Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group A match on December 9, 2017 at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos.
By Vincent Opiyo

Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Kateregga is wary of the threat posed by Zanzibar ahead of Friday's Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup semi-final at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

The AFC Leopards midfielder, now on loan at Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), believes the islanders proved their mettle in the group stages and are not in the semi-finals by chance.

"It's a tough game but we will give our best. Zanzibar is a good side since they are in the semi-finals," Kateregga told Nation Sport.

"The mistake that can cost us is underrating them. We want to defend the cup so we will fight till the end."

Zanzibar made the last four after registering two wins, a draw and a loss to finish second in Group A on seven points while Cranes topped Group B after a single win and two draws in the preliminaries.

HISTORY NOT A BOTHER

Zanzibar coach Hemed 'Morocco' Suleiman is not concerned with their opponents' history in the tourney but wants his charges to send a message to the world football governing body (Fifa) and Confederation of African Football (Caf) as the country seeks recognition.

"The players know we are struggling financially. We are the only team that commuted for more than 20 hours by road to Kenya. But we've given our best and reaching the final will be a timely reward for our hard work," Suleiman said.

"We are here to show that we have talented players back in Zanzibar and like any country, we want to be playing Fifa matches. Uganda is a top side in the region and we respect them but we don't fear them."

The Cranes, winners of the last edition held in Ethiopia in 2015, will rely on the tournament's top scorer Derrick Nsibambi for goals while Zanzibar's Kassim Suleiman will lead their attack.

FIXTURE

Uganda v Zanzibar (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 3pm)

