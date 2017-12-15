14 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Students Need Vocational Skills for Meaningful Self Employment

By Alvar Mwakyusa

STUDENTS undertaking their studies at Blessed Anuarite Secondary School in Dar es Salaam do not only receive formal training but are provided with vocational skills to enable them engage in self-employment after completing their studies.

"Apart from the prescribed education the school aims at imparting self-reliance to our students through vocational training. Each student is given options of choosing the skills he/she would want to pursue.

"We have different clubs formed by students in electrical installations, carpentry, agriculture, braiding, sewing, and others," the Director of the school, Father Evarist Tarimo, who is as well the Parish Priest at Saint Gaudence Catholic Parish, explained.

Speaking in an interview, the director noted on the other hand that the school provides bursaries to needy students from poor families whose parents cannot foot the costs of education.

"The assistance is provided to students who are proven to come from poor families; there is a challenge however that some well-off parents and guardians have been trying to abuse the arrangement by fronting their children to benefit from the initiative," Fr Tarimo noted.

The Director explained further despite being a Roman Catholic institution, the school provides bursaries to needy students regardless of their religious affiliations. Patriotism and counseling are among other areas where the school puts much focus as it aims to produce patriotic and citizens with self-esteem for national development.

The Deputy Head of the school, Sister Brigitta Mbunga, said the school has adequate teachers for science and arts subjects who have played an important role in leading the students to academic excellence. "Of all the teachers we have at the school only one is a diploma holder, the rest have degrees and masters holders of various fields of education," Sr. Mbunga explained.

The Academic Dean at Blessed Anuarite, Mr Julian Elimwasi, told this paper that most of learners from the school have continued to shine academically and in positions of leadership when they proceed to high school and in institutions of higher learning.

