Tanzania: Dodoma RC Advocates Close Public-Private Ties

Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge

THE Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Dr Binilith Mahenge, has called for closer partnership between public and private institutions in addressing challenges facing the region.

He pointed out that the institutions had a key role to play in helping the government attain its industrial drive goal, by forging a conscience partnership. "We have a number of challenges in the region. Public and private institutions should discuss how best to improve the situation," he said, shortly after touring the Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) Dodoma centre.

The RC remarked that while the private sector was busily investing in industries, within the context of the government's drive to attain middle income status by 2025,public institutions like VETA should strive to produce many professionals Dr Mahenge expressed concern over many young people had either limited knowledge about industrial work, or none, urging VETA to introduce new courses that would respond to the challenge.

The VETA Regional Principal, Mr Ramadhan Mataka, told the RC that the institution was planning to increase productivity by reviewing its various courses, in order to meet emerging demands. He was quick to note, however, that VETA was a big technological crisis that compromised its development strategies.

"We are failing to meet new technological advancements. For years the institution has relied on outdated machines as teaching tools," he explained. A clerk at VETA, Mr Benard Mkenda, explained that the institution was established to help communities address their social and economic problems, hinting that construction of the warehouse, as a key facility form practical training, had been completed.