Tanzania: Mine Hailed for Measures to Curb Water Contamination

THE Deputy Minister of State in the Vice- President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr Kangi Lugola has expressed satisfaction over measures taken by Cata Gold Mine to stop contaminating water sources.

That was after Mr Lugola early this week visited its water reserve facility located at Kataryo village in Mara region, and certi- 499620002 fied that its content does not leak into the neighbourhoods' water sources and residential areas.

"As government, we are satisfied with your work to build this dam and other precautions taken to ensure that there is no seeping from the mine," added Mr Lugola. He also congratulated the Mining industry for big plough backs into the local communities in its Social Corporate Responsibility (SCR) which is raising their livelihoods.

He equally instructed the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) to visit the mine and assess its environmental conservation strategies in the surrounding communities. Also on his side, Kwawazaru Village Chairperson, Mr Boniphace Maguku welcomed measures taken by the gold mine to protect environment by constructing the 'dam that was friendly to them.'

Cata Mining is a new modern large medium scale gold mining company located in Mara Region, owned by local investors in partnership with a Canadian partner.