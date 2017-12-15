14 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms State's Endeavor to Workout Policies and Legislations to Protect Expatriates Savings and Investments

Khartoum — Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omer has affirmed the state's endeavor to attract the expatriate's savings and working-out the policies and legal legislations to protect their savings, investments and transactions.

Omer, addressing the first meeting of the Administration of the Secretariat of the Sudanese Working Abroad, has explained that the determination of the needs and the desire of the expatriates will enable the concerned circles to attract their savings, investments and transactions.

The meeting has also, discussed a paper presented by the Secretary of the Secretariat of the Expatriates, Dr. Karar Al-Tohami on attraction of the savings and investments of the Sudanese working abroad.

