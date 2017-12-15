Sudan: President Bashir Returns Home At the End of OIC Turkey Summit

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, returned to Khartoum on Thursday following his participation in the Extraordinary Summit meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation OIC which was convened in Istanbul where he met a number of Muslim leaders

He was received upon his return to Khartoum by the First Vice President and Federal Minister for Cabinet Affair, lt General Bakri Hassan Salih and other senior ministers and officials in the government.

Hamid Mumtaz, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in press statements following the return of the president, that Bashir held a number of meetings with heads of states on the margin of the summit.

He said at the outset of the summit, President Bashir delivered a statement in which he underlined the unchangeable position of the Sudan towards the Palestinian causes. He also said Jerusalem remains the capital of the State of Palestine.

He said the president received the heads of state of each of Somalia and Bangladesh, separately, and discussed with the Somali head of the state issues related to the implementation of an agreement signed between the sides earlier when the Somali presidnet paid a visit to Khartoum.

He said the president and the Bangladesh President discussed the situation of the refugees from Rohengea as well as the efforts underway to secure them and provide them with humanitarian assistance.

He said the president of Bangladesh has expressed his desire to visit the Sudan early next month.

Mumtaz said the president also met with the president of Turkey, Tayyeb Recceb Erdogan and briefed him on the economic and political developments in the Sudan.

The two sides dwelt on the issues of the current developments in the region and how to remedy them.

The State Minister said the president of Turkey reaffirmed that he would be visiting the Sudan later this month leading a huge delegation comprising at least 200 businessmen and officials and heads of companies

He said the aim is to create a strategic relationship with Turkey in the economic, trade areas.