Sudan: Ministry of International Cooperation Commends UNICEF Support to Child's Development Issues

Khartoum — The Representative of the Minister of the International Cooperation, has indicated that the ministry has coordinated the efforts of the national partners and the United Nations Children's Fund for the preparation and approval of the country program for cooperation the Sudan and the organization for the years 2018- 2021, the completion of the country program for the years 2018- 2021.

The representative lauded in the annual meeting of the country program for cooperation between Sudan and the UNICEF, held at the Sudanese banks union, the organization's support, and its impact on the children's issues in the Sudan, an the government ministers, the partners of the country cooperation program between the government and the organization on the implementation of the agreed upon programs.

He underlined the importance of providing the manpower, the financial contribution of support to the program, ad to work with the partners for providing the necessary support, and the effective coordination to the country's program.

He pointed out that the plan of the country's program between the government and the UNICEF during 2017-2018 has covered all the fields of health, education, water, the environment sanitation, the child's protection, combating of harmful habits, and the other programs that contribute in the development and existence of children.

He added that the meeting aims at presenting the progress achieved in the sectors agreed upon, the identification of obstacles that have faced the program and ways to treat them during the coming years.

He said that the meeting is a conclusion of a session and the start of a new one to start from 2018 to 2021, stressing hope for the UNICEF continue its financial and technical support for the enhancement of the national capabilities, and to create new opportunities for boosting the child's issues.