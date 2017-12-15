14 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: AOAD Participates in Tunisia's Arab Initiative On Food Safety

Tunisia — The Director General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), Prof Ibrahim Adam El Dukhiri , participated in the follow up meeting of the Arab Initiative for food safety.

The meeting was convened in Tunisia and was attended by Arab industrial Development General Manager and representative of the

Arab League as well as western countries representatives, including from the Swedish embassy in Cairo and other senior officials.

Professor Dukhiri said he briefed the meeting on the activities of the organization and its various offshoots and the various programmes of consultancy it carries out and that the activities of the organization will be scaled up and revitalized to cover all requirements for sustainable development in the Arab region.

Dukhiri said his organization pays much attention to food security and agricultural development, including food security and food safety.

He said his organization is ready to cooperate within the Arab Initiative for food safety, through effective partnership with all concerned parties engaged in food safety in the Arab Region.

