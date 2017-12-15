Sudan: Defense Minister Meets Egyptian Intelligence Delegation

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, General, Awad Mohammed Ahmed Ibn Auf has Affirmed the necessity for communication and coordination between the Army Military Intelligence and the Egyptian Military Intelligence Service to strengthen understanding and building partnerships on the issues of common interest to realize the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

This came when, General, Ibn Auf met, Thursday the Director of the Egyptian Military Intelligence Service, General, Mohammed Faraj Al-Shahat who arrived in the country leading a high level military delegation to participate in the training project( Wadi Elneil,3) which concluded last week, at the Intelligence Institute, in Khartoum.

Wadi Elneil 3, joint annual training project between Sudan and Egypt which includes strategic military experts who discuss the strategic issues that concern the two countries.