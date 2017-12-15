Sudan: FM Undersecretary Receives ICRC Head Delegate to Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naeem, met at his office Thursday with the Head Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Sudan.

Kedir Omar, ICRC Head of Delegation in Khartoum, briefed the Undersecretary on the activities of his organization in the Sudan and its future plans which will focus on boosting eh projects that seek to increase food production and the voluntary return and settlement projects.

He said the ICRC will increase its budget set for the fiscal 2018 by 40% to meet these objectives.

He said the ICRC president is also expected to pay a visit to the Sudan early next year.

The Undersecretary commended the work of the organization in the Sudan, underlining the need to focus in the coming period on the development, rehabilitation and refurbishment projects which will help boost the achieved stability in the country.

On the expected visit of the ICRC president to the Sudan, the Undersecretary has welcomed the event and stressed that all concerned bodies will help facilitate and implement the programmes of the visit.