Tanzania: Poor Hygiene Remains a Critical Problem

A child drinks unsafe water from a pool.

analysis

POOR sanitation, water and hygiene have many other serious repercussions. Children-and particularly girls- are denied their right to education because their schools lack decent sanitation facilities, a problem that has been mentioned in Parliament umpteen times.

In fact, inadequate access to safe water and sanitation services, coupled with poor hygiene practices, kills and sickens hundreds of children every day, and leads to impoverishment and diminished opportunities for thousands more in this country.

In yesteryears, domestic garbage disposal units were considered an efficient way to get rid of food waste and other domestics in the homes, but in the current green living climate, the environmental impact of domestic garbage disposal has caused numerous problems.

These include economic, social and health implications that mainly afflict disadvantaged and vulnerable children in this country. Diseases associated with unsanitary conditions prevail mostly in congested places where squatters, mainly the poor, live in filthy conditions with no clean piped water.

Here swarms of houseflies roam at will spreading diseases. Unfortunately, unsanitary conditions are often the source of numerous fast killer diseases such as cholera, dysentery and typhoid which, invariably, erupt where communities do not have good pit latrines, toilets or lavatories.

The health ministry says that it is keen on improving sanitation, toilets and hand washing facilities at household and public places particularly in schools and health facilities -a noble crusade, indeed. It would be remiss not to mention expressly that sanitation efforts will only come to fruition if clean water is provided.

Tanzania has numerous water projects in various stages of implementation but some have stalled. The huge dumpsites in various locations in the city of Dar es Salaam are a case in point.

Here, a large group of disadvantaged children are facing harsh health and environmental conditions when searching for leftovers of food and sellable objects. Children, most of whom are dressed in rags and often barefooted clinch on new arrival dumps at the dumpsite brought in by City Council waste management team.

Most of the children are prone to contaminable infections from food-borne bacteria to toxins. The dumpsite itself is a stinky cloudy atmosphere. Here, children compete with dogs, rats and pigs in a disgusting and unsightly situation, thereby causing serious challenges for the Welfare Department, health workers and child minders, especially their poor parents. Scavenging is a national problem.

But, it appears, the most notorious scavengers are found in the city of Dar es Salaam where dumpsites are almost always overflowing with refuse shunted in from various sources including the port, hospitals, factories, garages and homes.

Scavenging people make their living by picking up and selling used paper, plastic, bottles, metal pieces, tins, rags, clothes and other objects from street garbage or dumpsites. Of course, another school of thought indicates that scavenging is a worldwide problem.

However, the problem is more prevalent in large cities in developing countries such as, Mexico, Thailand the Philippines and Tanzania. Scavenging people are seen in all major towns, municipalities and cities in Tanzania. And there are a few in rural villages.

In most cases it is the same adults and street children that are seen eating from garbage cans that visit dumpsites. Adult beggars and socially disadvantaged children also scavenge. The habit is so compelling that garbage dumps often swarm with scavengers.

But scavenging is not a dignified undertaking. It is a shameful act but those who scavenge do not see it this way. For them, scavenging is a decent way of eking out a meagre living and there is no loss of dignity in doing so. But scavenging is not only a moral wrong.

It is also a legal wrong. However, courts of law rarely receive litigations involving scavengers, no wander many of them believe that they are making a living decently. Scavengers face numerous health hazards.

Most factories, especially in major cities, spill their toxic effluents into garbage dumps and residential areas causing a fearsome health risk. However, industrial effluents are not the only health hazards in cities and municipalities.

Some of the most dangerous wastes emanate from hospitals, ports, garages and even homes. Some of these hazards are in the form of solid waste and are found in open-pit dumpsites.

So, while some devil-maycare industrial and mining executives pollute rivers with toxic effluents, urban administrators dump equally dangerous wastes in dumpsites where scavengers and children swarm looking for sellable objects or food.

Perhaps the most dangerous garbage comes from hospitals, health centres, pharmacies and dispensaries. Normally hospital refuse must be incinerated under close supervision. But somehow, some of the waste finds its way into the communal dumpsites.

The items commonly found in hospital refuse include bottles, used syringes, various types of needles and blades, cotton swabs or absorbent pads used in surgery, empty medicine containers and used bandages. Most of these items are health hazards.

Highly dangerous waste also comes from factories in the form of garbage laced with toxic chemicals, acids and poisons. Industrial effluents often flow into dumpsites. Barefoot scavengers or those wearing sandals risk of treading on corrosive matter.

Scavengers carry out their tasks in a highly unhealthy and dangerous environment where they are exposed to infectious diseases, including hepatitis A and B, tetanus, coliform and even HIV/ AIDS. The state should correct this anomaly as well.