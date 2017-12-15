14 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: The Case of Returnees Has to Be Handled With Speed

Desperate and weary returnees from Libya who left this country for greener pastures, are now pouring in, not sure of what the future holds for them in their own country.

They left this country risking their lives but hoping that one day they will make it only to be robbed of their savings, locked up and severely tortured. Now that they are back they will be looking forward to secure jobs.

The views of many of the returnees who arrived earlier, is that they have been promised a package but are yet to see anything. Foroyaa will be attending the IOM press conference to find out how they will be delivering their packages to the returnees and what does a package comprise.

Needless to say, the delivery of the packages on time is very significant. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine.

