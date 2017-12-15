Tanzania: National Entrepreneurship Strategy Launched in Dar

Executive Secretary of the NEEC, Ms Beng'i Issa

THE government through National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) has launched the inclusive national entrepreneurship strategy to foster industrialisation drive. The Deputy Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms Stella Manyanya, said the goal and objective of the strategy is to foster the government efforts to empower its ordinary people.

"The preparations on this strategy involved entrepreneurship evaluation in the country which outlines areas with serious challenges for the development of the entrepreneurship development in general," she said.

She mentioned areas of challenges such as business management, knowledge and experience in entrepreneurship, technology and innovation, availability of capital and building capacity in expanding business network. She noted that in achieving green industrial revolution it is vital for ordinary people to participate in economic activities through entrepreneurship so that they can own their growing economy.

Ms Manyanya elaborates further that the government will continue working and collaborating with the private sector in building and creating conducive environment for business by also reducing the cost of doing business especially in taxes and process of getting business licence in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the NEEC, Ms Beng'i Issa said that in order to add or increase knowledge and experience in entrepreneurship to different groups the council has prepared the National Entrepreneurship Training Framework that uses as framework for teaching in informal sector, primary school to universities level.

She said that despite challenges in the implementation process of the framework still is a huge assistance for the comply of the teaching mode of entrepreneurship in the country.

"The strategy if applied to all stakeholders including the government, private sector and civil societies will assist to recognise, promote and developing entrepreneurship system with productivity so that at the end will benefit people from grassroots level as well with vulnerable people," she added.