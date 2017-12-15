Two soldiers deployed at Victoria Falls International Airport stormed a police base at the airport around 0330 hours Sunday and poured water on a biometric voter registration (BVR) machine which was being charged.

One Corporal Tsana and a colleague allegedly ordered Constable Shoko who was in charge of the base to go and man a traffic roadblock in the town.

According to a memo from the police in Victoria Falls, CST Shoko did not comply with the orders and instead led the soldiers to another office where Constables Mawere, Chabika and Misheck Chadamoyo, a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officer, where charging a BVR machine.

A misunderstanding ensued leading to an altercation as the police officers refused to take orders from the drunken soldiers who were in civilian clothes.

During the scuffle, the ZEC official was chased out of the office and the soldiers then poured water on the BVR machine.

The damage to the machine is yet to be assessed but a report under book number (RRB) 3165241 was made at Victoria Falls International Airport base against the army officers.

ZRP spokesperson Charity Charamba could neither confirm nor deny the developments when New Zimbabwe contacted her.

"I was out of the country and know nothing about that incident," said Charamba.

Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant- Colonel Alphios Makotore could not comment on the matter and requested questions to be put in writing but he urged people to report any cases of violence or abuse by soldiers to the police.