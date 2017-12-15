14 December 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mae Azango's 'Voice of the Trumpetess' to Launch This Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Robin Dopoe

Journalist Mae Azango, whose 2012 reporting on female genital mutilation won her several international awards, is set launch her debut book 'Voice of the Trumpetess.'

The book tells the extraordinary story of her life - an epic of struggles, setbacks, renewed hope, and ultimate triumph.

Voice of the Trumpetess, which blends Liberian pidgin English with standard English, is a moving and exhilarating autobiography that comes with many good moral lessons.

The launch will take place at Palm Springs Hotel on Sunday, December 17. It will start at 5 PM with activities including reflections on the book from the author, Q&A with the author, and a choreographed performance dramatizing her life from the book.

The book will be on sale for US$15.

"The book is about my entire life as a child, youth, mother and a woman, and all that I have been through, but yet standing tall; some of life's challenges and difficulties I went through as a young woman that could have broken me completely, but I stood my ground and passed through.

"So reading my challenges could help many young women who find themselves in similar situations to rise up and move ahead, instead of feeling sorry for their current situation," Mae Azango said in an interview with this paper a few weeks back.

Voice of the Trumpetess opens with the dangerous circumstance surrounding the birth of her first child and back to her childhood, where her adopted father mistreated her and never liked the notion of her carrying his last name.

In the next two sections of the book, she talked about the unconditional love she received from her adopted mother, who happened to be her aunt, and the night she was molested by her uncle and how it was handled in a family manner without him facing justice.

She also talked about the abuses she went through with her first love, who didn't hesitate to beat her up on many occasions. Throughout the book, Mae Azango was unfortunate in relationships, from one abusive man to another. But the worst one was when she had to cancel her wedding on the day itself, after she discovered her fiancé had another wife.

Read the full review here: https://www.liberianobserver.com/lib-life/mae-azangos-voice-of-the-trumpetess-highlights-her-life-struggles/

Authors

Robin Dopoe

Liberia

Legislators Unhappy Over New Election Date

The December 26 date for the runoff of the 2017 presidential elections might be altered by the Legislature as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.