14 December 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: LNOC Launches Olympic Clubs in Bomi County

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) will today set up Olympic Clubs in two schools in Bomi County.

The Olympic Clubs are expected to be established in Sasstown Public School and the Gertrude Yancy High School in Bomi County. The Assistant Secretary General of the LNOC, Ahmed Tukpah, and Bill Martin will be facilitators.

According to the LNOC Vice President, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, the program aims to gradually set up Olympic Clubs in five counties, in addition to schools in Monrovia, who already have Olympic Clubs. They include St. Theresa's Convent, World Wide, Muslim Congress, Old Road AGM, among others.

"The students will be taught the goal of the Olympic movement, the history of the Olympic Games, as well as the International Olympic Committee and Olympic solidarity," he said. "It is our hope that after establishing these clubs in the five counties, the interests of these students will arise to participate in the Olympic Games."

Rennie said the students will also be educated on the virtues of sports, fair play, and understanding between peoples, the contribution of Olympism to world peace, and the harmonious development of human beings.

Accordingly, Olympic Clubs will be encouraged to have leaders and there will be teaching sessions on themes linked to Olympic education. There will also be various activities developed according to the age of the pupils (between 6 and 17) and there will be artistic, sporting or literary activities, as well as competitions.

The establishment of Olympic Clubs is sponsored by the International Olympic Committee.

Meanwhile, the LNOC recently donated sporting materials to schools in Monrovia.

