14 December 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Arona Jabang Confident of CAF Champions Triumph

By Anthony Kokoi

22-year-old Gambian defensive midfielder Arona Jabang during the team's training session at the George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg (Photo Credit: LISCR FC).

LISCR FC's newly signed Gambian defender, Arona Jabang, is confident his team will see off their opponents in the preliminary round of the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Returning to the CAF competition since they last participated in 2013, LISCR were yesterday paired against Sudanese champions Al-Hilal during the draw conducted at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

A win for LISCR will see them advance to the next round of the competition.

Jabang said he is confident that they can triumph over the Sudanese club despite their huge fan base. He said LISCR can come out victorious through teamwork.

Jabang, 22, is one of four Gambian players signed by LISCR during the transfer period to beef up their squad for the upcoming season. The center and defensive midfielder joined LISCR from Gambian club Real de Banjul.

He was part of the Real de Banjul team that knocked out Barrack Young Controllers from the CAF Champions League preliminary round in 2015 before falling to Tunisian side, Entente Setif.

During his spell at Real de Banjul, the team also won the Gambia First Division League twice.

Al-Hilal will travel to Liberia for the first leg on February 9-11, 2018.

Liberia

