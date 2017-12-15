14 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Teachers' Bank Risks Closure, JPM Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sauli Giliard

President John Magufuli has told teachers gathered in Dodoma for their annual general meeting today (Thursday) that their Mwalimu Commercial Bank (MCB) is among poor performing banks in the country, hence risks closure.

Officially opening the Tanzania Teachers' Union Annual General Meeting, President Magufuli said he was requested to launch the MCB, but when he passed through the bank's financial reports available at the Bank of Tanzania (BOT), he realized that it was performing poorly hence he refused.

He told teachers to hold the Union's leaders accountable on the two per cent monthly deductions from their salaries as contributions. He said his government is committed to pay outstanding 25bn/- for teachers, but reminded them to choose clean leaders.

The President was accompanied by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, ministers and other top public officials.

Tanzania

'Early Sexual Involvement Puts Girls At Cervical Cancer Risk'

YOUNG girls, especially schoolgirls, who engage in sexual intercourse, should have a second thought after findings by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.