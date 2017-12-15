Nigeria: ICPC Arraigns Former Plateau Speaker, Legislators

Abuja — The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Istifanus Mwanswat, for alleged corruption, conspiracy and abuse of office.

Also arraigned are seven former legislators before Justice Christian Ladi Dabup of Plateau State High Court 5, Jos.

They are: Joyce Ramnap, Emmanuel Goar, Joe Dawan, Dio Lamul, Michael Jubrin, John Clark Dabwan and Dalyop Mancha.

All the accused persons were alleged to have diverted N40 million meant for running the House of Assembly to their personal use.

The prosecuting counsel for ICPC, Isaac Jiya informed the judge that sometime in 2011, the first accused person, Mwansat, allegedly used the sum of N6 million out of the Assembly's fund for his personal purposes when he was Speaker.

He, thereby, committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Jiya also told the judge that by conspiring with the former Speaker, the second accused person, Joyce Ramnap, diverted N4.4 million for her personal use, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 26 and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Mwanswat was also alleged to have aided four former legislators charged with him to divert N4. 4 each for their personal purposes, while two others allegedly diverted N2.4 million each, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 26 and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and applied for bail through their counsels, S.T. Panwal and J.D. Morolayo.

Thereafter, the judge granted each of the accused persons bail in the sum of N500, 000 and a surety residing within the jurisdiction of the court or an original evidence of ownership of a landed property to be handed over to the court.

The case was adjourned March 6 and 7, 2018 for hearing.