15 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ethiopian Airlines Woos Women to Industry With All-Female Operated B777 Flight to Lagos

By Nesochi Okeke-Igbokwe

Africa'S largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines has announced its first all-women flight to Nigeria, as part of efforts to attract female-folks into the industry.

In the flight expected in Lagos tomorrow, women will fill every role on the flight; from the pilots and cabin crew to in-flight ramp operations as well as flight dispatchers on ground.

This will also be the first time Ethiopian Airlines will be operating an all-women flight in Africa. The flight expected to leave for Lagos, Nigeria, from Addis Ababa on December 16, will have on board some selected Nigerian journalists.

The pilot, Captain Amsale Gualu, had said in an earlier all-women operated flight to Bangkok that the exercise showed that if women get equal opportunities and work hard, "I'm sure they can achieve whatever they want in all fields including the aviation industry."

The all-female crew, which also has Tigist Kibret as First Officer, will be flying the Boeing 777. In a country where few women have dared to enter the highly male-dominated profession of piloting, Captain Amsale Guale, in 2010 become the first Ethiopian female captain by flying an Ethiopian Airlines Bombardier from Addis Ababa to Gondar.

Ethiopian Airlines said it wanted to promote women's empowerment and encourage more African women to pursue aviation careers. Although one-third of its employees are women, the figure is smaller when it comes to positions such as pilots and technicians.

The airlines is the first Skytrax four-star airline in Africa and also the largest and the fastest growing airline on the continent.

In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 90 international destinations across five continents.

