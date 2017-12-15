Krugersdorp golfer Clinton Grobler posted a second successive round of 68 at Killarney Country Club to open up a two-shot lead in the 10th tournament of the Race to Q-School Series on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Grobler had one double bogey on his card all day, and a trio of birdies over the last four holes took him straight to the top at the par-70 layout.

'I played really solid golf again today,' said Grobler. 'I birdied the second and followed with six straight pars, but the ninth got me. It's probably the toughest hole on this course. I took three-wood and wanted to hit a slight draw, but I pulled it a little and finished in the trees.

'I hit a low snap hook, but that also went sideways and I ended up in the water that guards the front of the green. I had 100 metres to the pin after the penalty drop, but I left the shot a little short and two-putted from five metres out.'

Grobler turned one over and fired five straight pars, but luck turned at the par-five 15th. 'I made a huge nine at the 10th hole of the Bushwillow course,' said Grobler, who qualified for the R16-million tri-sanctioned Joburg Open last week.

'I made a lot of birdies over the last nine holes, though, and that gave me a lot of confidence in my ability to turn a negative into a positive.

'So after the nightmare ninth, I just put my head down. I hit fairways and greens and made some good putts. The score could have been even lower, because I had a couple of lip-outs. The putter came through for me at 15 and 16, though, and it felt great to finish with a birdie.

Grobler broke through for his maiden IGT Challenge Tour title in the Lake Club Challenge last year and his best finishes this season were joint third in the Randpark Firethorn Challenge in May and a tie for sixth in the third Race to Q-School at Ruimsig in September.

'I would love to finish the season with a win, but I'm going to stick to the strategy that got me in front,' he said. 'Killarney is not the kind of course where you can get aggressive or fire at the pins. It rewards good tee shots, good approaches and solid putting, so that's the game plan.'

Grobler will have a hungry pack on his heels, among them IGT Tour winners Thriston Lawrence and Kyle Barker and Free State amateur Juran Dreyer, who shared the low round honour with a hat-trick of 66s.

Lawrence, within striking distance for a second week running, shares second with Dreyer, Pretoria amateur David Nortje and DK Kim from Korea, who registered respective rounds of 67 and 69.

Barker broke his IGT duck in the season-opening Wanderers Betterball with partner Dylan Mostert. In September he travelled to the Middle East, where he captured his second title of the season in the Mena Tour's Golf Citizen Abu Dhabi Open.

The Randpark rookie lurks three off the pace alongside overnight leader Ariel Poonan, Gary Player Class of 2017 member Omar Sandys, multiple IGT champions Jason Roets and Tristen Strydom, and Ruan Conradie, the reigning IGT Challenge Tour Money List leader who has banked five victories on the country's premier development golf circuit this season.

Second Round Scores

All competitors SA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA.

136 - Clinton Grobler 68 68

138 - DK Kim (KOR) 69 69, Thriston Lawrence 72 66, David Nortje AMA 71 67, Juran Dreyer AMA 72 66

139 - Jason Roets 69 70, Kyle Barker 73 66, Tristen Strydom 71 68, Ruan Conradie 68 71, Omar Sandys 69 70, Adriel Poonan 67 72

140 - Peetie van der Merwe AMA 71 69, Francois Coetzee 69 71

141 - Estiaan Conradie 71 70, Makhetha Mazibuko 71 70, Justin Turner 71 70, Marco de Beer 73 68, Quintin Crause 72 69

142 - David Mofokeng (LSO) 71 71, Juan Langeveld 72 70, Maritz Wessels 69 73, Zabastian de Jager 70 72, Jonathan Waschefort 72 70

143 - Roberto Lupini 70 73, Tertius van den Berg 73 70, Andrew Carlsson AMA 74 69, Musiwalo Nethunzwi 70 73

144 - Pieter Moolman 73 71, Allan Versfeld 76 68, Ruan Korb 74 70, Richard Joubert 73 71, Luke Brown AMA 74 70, Brendan Britten (NAM) 72 72

145 - David McIntyre AMA 72 73, Ru-Juan Lessingh AMA 68 77, Mpho Mafishe 75 70, Bryce Myburgh 71 74, Matthew Vogel 73 72

146 - Toto Thimba Jnr 73 73, Allister de Kock 70 76, Hayden Griffiths AMA 74 72, Irvin Mazibuko 75 71

147 - Kyle Lucas 76 71, Romano Saincic 68 79, Dylan O'Leary 77 70, Eric Nel AMA 73 74, Neezy Thubisi 76 71, Wayne Stroebel 75 72

148 - Gerard du Plooy 74 74, Ruhan van Dijk AMA 76 72

149 - Leon Visser AMA 75 74, Paul Boshoff 73 76, Jade Buitendag 73 76, Vaughn van Deventer AMA 76 73, NJ van der Walt AMA 75 74, Werner van Wyk 75 74

150 - Aneel Kallan AMA 77 73

151 - Basil Wright 77 74

152 - Liam Clinton AMA 76 76, Wayne du Toit 72 80

Missed the cut:

153 - Handre Truter AMA 79 74, Scott Chambers AMA 71 82, John Bele 79 74

155 - Paulo Serrao AMA (POR) 80 75, Alex Pienaar AMA 81 74

156 - Andre van Heerden AMA 81 75, Christiaan Pretorius 81 75

157 - John McClean (NIR) 87 70, Jaco van der Merwe AMA 78 79

158 - Christopher Constantinou AMA 81 77, Songezo Sonamzi 82 76, Tom Watson AMA 82 76, Michael Pfeifer AMA 81 77

159 - Michael Kok AMA 82 77

160 - Mohammed Ismail AMA 80 80, Pierre le Roux AMA 79 81

162 - Igor Milicic (SRB) 78 84, Azelia Meichtry AMA 83 79, Dean du Plessis AMA 86 76

163 - Allan Jirek AMA (CZ) 82 81, Gary Daoust (BEL) 83 80

164 - Gary Jutzen AMA 82 82, Michael Dreyer 81 83

169 - Matthew Dennis AMA 83 86, Heino Havenga 84 85

170 - Martin Odendaal AMA 82 88

173 - Malachi Schulz AMA 86 87

WDN - Bennie van der Merwe 75 WDN

N/R - CJ Levey 76 N/R

DSQ - Eugene Marugi 77 DSQ